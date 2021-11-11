Scaled back Remembrance Day in Norwich dubbed 'an insult'
A Royal Navy veteran has branded the scaling back of Remembrance Day commemorations in Norwich "an insult".
Phil Coates, 44, said the decision by the city council to cancel the annual parade showed "a clear lack of respect" towards families.
Wreath-laying at the City Hall war memorial on Sunday will be invitation only.
A council spokesman said: "We share the disappointment that comes with the need to do things differently".
Mr Coates, who served with the Royal Navy for 23 years, told the BBC: "They've used a couple of excuses, like they weren't able to plan and there wasn't the staff - then all of a sudden it's a public health matter.
"We've had the beer festival, which is indoors, we've had the science festival, and then last weekend we had the climate protest with people gathering at City Hall and marching through the city.
"I'm disappointed and frustrated that they feel Remembrance Sunday doesn't matter."
Mr Coates has raised a petition calling on the council to change its mind.
Mat Phillips, also a Royal Navy veteran, said he felt the cancellation of the parade was "the wrong decision".
"I understand that other things have been cut throughout the year but this is the one time we can all march together, from World War Two veterans to the last campaign in Afghanistan.
"We haven't got too many of these years left. Today is about remembering those who never came home."
In a statement, a spokesman for the city council confirmed that a "dignified and respectful" event at Norwich War memorial will be for invited guests only.
"The pandemic has touched everyone's lives deeply and we understand and share the disappointment that comes with the need to do things differently," she said.
"We look forward eagerly to next year, where we hope to be able to return to a full service and parade as we have in previous years."
