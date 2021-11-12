Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcon dies after colliding with car
- Published
A peregrine falcon that nested at the top of a cathedral spire and was known to thousands of bird-lovers has died after colliding with a stationary car.
The bird of prey, named GA, hit the car by Norwich Cathedral, and died early on Friday, the Hawk and Owl Trust said.
She and the other falcons were regularly seen on a webcam high on the cathedral spire.
"This is a sad day and a tragic end for one of our much-loved peregrines," the trust said.
It said GA suffered from neurological damage, and was taken to a RSPCA hospital for assessment after the charity was alerted by a member of the public.
"We would like to thank all those involved yesterday in trying to save GA", the trust added.
