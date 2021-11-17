Norfolk's crime commissioner reveals choice for Chief Constable
Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) says he wants the county's acting Chief Constable to stay in the role permanently.
Giles Orpen-Smellie has recommended current temporary Chief Constable, Paul Sanford, for the top job.
The Police and Crime Panel will review the recruitment process on 2 December before deciding on the PCC's proposal.
Mr Sanford has been in the role since the retirement of Simon Bailey at the end of June.
The appointment of chief constables is a responsibility for PCCs under the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act.
Mr Sanford has served in Norfolk throughout his policing career.
He joined in 1999, starting as a response officer in Sprowston and then held a variety of uniformed and detective roles, in all ranks, from constable to superintendent.
Mr Orpen-Smellie said: "I have been keen to ensure that as the force moves forward, it is led by someone who will take this challenge face on and take the steps needed here in the county.
"I am confident that I am recommending a candidate who will lead Norfolk Constabulary with energy and vision."
