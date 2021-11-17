BBC Look East's Amelia Reynolds thanks medics after cancer battle
- Published
BBC presenter Amelia Reynolds has thanked medical staff who treated her for bowel cancer.
Ms Reynolds tweeted that she had been diagnosed in May and had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
"This week I got my scan results and they show the best possible outcome. The tumour has gone," she wrote.
She praised the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and thanked friends, family, colleagues and viewers for their support.
Hope you can join me for the @BBCLookEast news this lunchtime. In the meantime … some personal news from me and most importantly a huge thank you to the wonderfully kind, compassionate team at @NNUH. pic.twitter.com/Ub7ysH9U65— Amelia Reynolds (@ameliareynolds0) November 17, 2021
Speaking after presenting Wednesday's Look East lunchtime news, Ms Reynolds said: "It's an amazing feeling to be back on the Look East sofa.
"This is a job that I really love and there were times during treatment when I never thought I would get back to doing it.
"It's a brilliant relief. I'm really, really grateful. Through all of this, I have had so much support from family, friends and colleagues.
"I've had a job that's paid me, I've got a house and I have not had to worry about putting food on the table, and even with all that, it's been the hardest thing I have ever done.
"It's made me realise that there are lots of people going through this who don't have that support."
Ms Reynolds said she was grateful to viewers who had inquired about her absence, and said colleagues had passed on their messages.
Explaining why she had not previously revealed her illness, she said: "I just wanted to be able to get to this stage before I spoke about it, and I take my hat off to people who share their experiences from day one."
'She was amazing'
Ms Reynolds thanked her husband, ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley, and their children Annabel, 11, and Cleo, eight, for their support, and praised hospital staff.
"A nurse called Siobhan was my point of contact from the beginning. I was able to call her at any time. She was amazing, as were all the staff, and it made such a difference having that one person and building up a relationship," she said.
Ms Reynolds said her type of cancer was frequently mistaken for piles and was more prevalent in women than men, and she urged anyone who was worried about their symptoms to contact their GP.
"I'm so aware that there are people who have just been diagnosed and are starting their journey of recovery, or are being told they are going to be living with cancer, and my thoughts are with them," she said.
Scott Reeves, senior news editor for BBC Look East, said: "The whole Look East team are overjoyed with Amelia's news and we are looking forward to her being back on the air much more in the coming weeks."
