Number of empty shops hits new high in Norwich city centre
The number of empty shops in Norwich city centre has almost tripled during the pandemic, according to a report.
Unused retail floor space hit a new high of 14.5% this year, compared to 5.5% in October 2019, the council's sustainable development panel was told.
The report cites the loss of big names like Debenhams - as well the effect of the pandemic on footfall.
However, council officer Joy Brown described the city centre as "robust and still thriving".
Ms Brown said the past 18 months had been extremely challenging, with the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating existing issues and the loss of Debenhams and Topshop which had "occupied large and prominent locations", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"One of the most noticeable changes is that we have seen a large number of the chains lost from the city centre," she said.
"However, on a more positive note, independents have fared much better and have appeared to be a lot more resilient."
Ms Brown stressed Norwich was not "out of the woods" in terms of the pandemic and the impact of lost government support for businesses remained to be seen.
She said the city centre needed to offer a variety of other activities where people "might do a bit of shopping as well".
Panel chairman, Labour's Mike Stonard, said the report was "nowhere near as bad as I feared it might be".
"But, we should never be complacent and must work hard to protect the city centre," he said.
Councillors agreed that monitoring of the retail sector should be carried out more regularly so they can see the impact of Covid.
The council has also written to the secretary of state for permission to remove "permitted development rights" which allow offices to be automatically converted into homes.
