Langham Dome Spitfire replica moved to winter quarters

The Spitfire has been at the museum since June

A full-size replica Spitfire donated to a museum has been moved from its outside pedestal to winter quarters.

The aircraft resides at Langham Dome, near Holt in Norfolk, after being given to trustee Henry Labouchere.

It was placed up high so it could move with the wind, but has been moved to storage for the most bracing months.

In June, it was dedicated to pilot Richard Younghusband, who was killed when his Spitfire crashed in 1953 close to the former RAF station.

The Supermarine Spitfire replica was erected on the pedestal in August 2020 and underwent a similar move last winter.

The aircraft was put on a pedestal so it could respond to and move with the wind

Langham Dome has a concrete shell over a steel structure and was one of 40 anti-aircraft gunnery training sites built during World War Two.

Museum senior co-ordinator Deborah Wilson said film was projected on to the roof to enable trainees to shoot at images flying around the dome.

Just six domes now remain and Langham is the only one open to the public, she added.

The full-size replica Spitfire was towed away to storage
The replica aircraft was partly dismantled to avoid any breakages

Langham went from a village of about 200 people to an RAF station with about 2,000 personnel during the war.

It remained an active airfield for 18 years.

Langham Dome was one of 40 anti-aircraft gunnery training sites built during World War Two

