F-15 flypast jet declares emergency mid-flight over Norwich
An F-15 jet taking part in a flypast to honour two airmen was forced to declare an emergency during the event.
The Suffolk based 48th Fighter Wing was flying a 'missing man' formation in honour of US pilot Lt Col William Olson and RAF veteran David Bullock, who died in 1980.
The F-15 transmitted "code 7700 due to an in-flight emergency", RAF Lakenheath said.
The aircraft "landed safely", the base said.
Four jets were flying over Aylsham and Hethersett cemeteries in Norwich at about 12:45 GMT when the emergency incident was reported.
RAF Lakenheath said the in-flight emergency was due to hydraulic issues, "a standard concern for an almost four-decade old plane".
"While the emergency wasn't deemed gravely significant, we take matters like this very seriously and utilise protocols in place for safety and to avoid further issues down the line.
"The F-15 jet was not compromised in any way."
The airmen being honoured were killed following a mid-air crash after leaving RAF Bentwaters.
On 18 November 1980, a US lieutenant who had been involved in a collision with another US pilot managed to fly his A-10 over the sea at Winterton, Norfolk, to avoid crashing in populated areas prior to ejecting.
A rescue crew from Coltishall was dispatched and spotted Lt Olson in the water.
Mr Bullock was lowered to try to free the American from his waterlogged parachute, dragging him through waves, and plucking him to safety.
But the men perished in the rescue attempt after a steel winch cable which was holding them both snapped.
Divers from a second rescue helicopter pulled them from the water but both were pronounced dead on arrival at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.
Mr Bullock, who was from Aylsham, and who had served in the RAF for 22 years, was awarded the George Medal for his outstanding bravery as he battled to save the pilot.
Both were 38 years old and both had a wife and two children.
