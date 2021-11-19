Norwich: Ex-hospital worker jailed over child sex offences
A man has been jailed for two years and eight months for child sex offences and impersonating a police officer.
Jordan Ellis, 27, was working as a care assistant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital when he was arrested.
He was suspended but sent a letter to his work purporting to be from a police officer stating no further action was being taken against him.
Ellis pleaded guilty to all charges at Norwich Crown Court.
He admitted four counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, one count of making indecent images of a child and two counts of fraud.
Norfolk Police said officers searched Ellis's home on 17 June 2019 after receiving intelligence.
Ellis, of Benbow Close, Norwich, was using a messaging service to engage in chats of a sexual nature with children, the force said.
'Suspicious letter'
He was suspended from his hospital job and his voluntary role with St John Ambulance during the investigation.
In November 2019, he emailed both organisations attaching a letter purporting to be from a police officer stating no further action was being taken against him, in a bid to be reinstated in the roles.
Both organisations thought the letter was suspicious and Ellis was arrested on suspicion of fraud on 4 December.
Det Con Amy Nunn said: "This has been a complicated job with Ellis taking many steps to try and hide his offending.
"The predatory nature of this individual has been exposed and the risk he poses to children can now be managed."
