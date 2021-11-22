Harleston improvements scheme gets £250,000 more from council
A council has agreed to spend an extra £250,000 on improving a town's infrastructure to help boost the experience for shoppers.
South Norfolk Council agreed to put up the extra cash after its cabinet was told the cost of the Harleston town centre project had increased.
The development includes schemes to reduce traffic and provide places for relaxation.
The work is expected to take around 12 weeks and will start in January 2022.
South Norfolk Council will now provide £678,527, with Norfolk County Council and Harleston Town Council investing £144,275 and £30,000 respectively.
The total sum includes room for overspend.
The improvements include removing the parking bays on the Market Place and turning it into a "multi-use market and recreational area", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
