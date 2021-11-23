Sheringham's new pool replaces one opened by Princess Diana
- Published
A new leisure complex to replace a swimming pool unveiled by Diana, Princess of Wales is to open next week.
The Reef, in Sheringham, includes a gym, fitness studio and a six-lane, 25m (82ft) pool funded by North Norfolk District Council.
It replaces Splash which was opened by the princess in 1988, with a beach-style pool and wave machine.
The new pool uses sustainable sources of heating and is also accessible for people who use wheelchairs.
The council said it had spent a total of £11m on the facility, alongside a grant of £1m from Sports England and the Lottery Fund.
"The main pool is built to Sport England's high standards and will support a range of aquatic activities, from competitive swimming events to inflatable play sessions for children," said the council's website.
The council said the complex was aiming to be more sustainable - water will be partly heated using solar thermal energy, helping to reduce the site's gas consumption.
Electric vehicle charging points were also available for electric cars.
A moving floor on the 13m (42ft) learner pool will allow the water depth to be changed for swimming lessons, water confidence and toddler sessions as well as exercise classes.
The new leisure centre includes a 60-station health and fitness suite, a range of exercise machines and a dance studio.
The leisure centre is being run by Everyone Active and opens on Tuesday, 30 November.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk