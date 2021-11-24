Bid to turn former King's Lynn post office into flats and bars
- Published
Plans to convert a town's former post office into 34 flats, a wine bar, pub and takeaway has met some resistance.
The building off Baxter's Plain, King's Lynn, has lain derelict for the past 15 years, according to the King's Lynn Civic Society (KLCS).
The society has welcomed the plans in principle, but the Bridge and All Saints Street Association (BASSA) raised concerns over parking.
The former post office lies within the St Margaret's conservation area.
King's Lynn and West Norfolk council's consultative planning sub-group committee assessed the plans on Tuesday before it is considered further.
In a letter to the council, BASSA said a car-free zone was "laudable" given climate change concerns. However, it said it was "unrealistic" while people still relied on vehicles and the plans would push the problem on to the streets.
KLCS said in its letter to planners it was "concerned about the number of relatively small flats" in Lynn.
"These ones appear to be proposed over a potentially large pub or restaurant - so it may not be a quiet neighbourhood and we would think it would make the flats less attractive," said KLCS.
Historic England said any replacement windows should observe current glazing patterns to preserve the building's character.
Developers Devrim Enterprises Limited said the re-use of this building would make a "significant contribution" to delivering the council's regeneration and recovery of King's Lynn's High Street area.
