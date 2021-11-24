Lottery winners knit toys for South Norfolk mini donkeys group
- Published
A team of lottery winners worth more than £50m are helping to raise money for a group that takes miniature donkeys to community groups.
Social enterprise Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing is based in South Norfolk and takes the animals "anywhere where a mood-boosting donkey visit would help".
The 18 lottery winners knitted toys when they heard the group needed items to sell at its Christmas pop-up shop.
One winner said she hoped their efforts would "raise some more pennies".
Debra Pearce, from Southend, Essex, won £1m in 2017.
In the summer she was part of a team who helped Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing - known as Mini Donks - build a yard extension.
The 62-year-old said it was "brilliant to support this wonderful organisation again".
"Every one of these knitted mini donks and carrots have been knitted by someone, like me, who was lucky enough to enjoy a life-changing win on the National Lottery," she said.
"It would be nice to think that some of our luck might be passed on along with these knitted toys."
Sarah McPherson, founder of Mini Donks, said: "We're incredibly grateful for their support. Every penny raised on the shop goes straight back into helping provide Mini Donk visits for those with life-limiting conditions."
The Mini Donk toys will first go on sale at Beccles Christmas lights switch-on in Suffolk.