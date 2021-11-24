King's Lynn: Hospital unit named after worker who died of Covid
A new hospital unit has been named after a "much-loved" healthcare assistant who died of Covid last year.
Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, revealed its outpatient department would be called the Emerson Unit in tribute to Chrissie Emerson.
The decision follows an online vote and the unit will open in January.
Denise Smith, the hospital's chief operating officer, said she was "pleased there was so much support" from the local community and staff.
"Chrissie's sad death impacted the whole QEH family and we believe naming the unit in her memory is a fitting tribute to her," she said.
"Chrissie is very much missed by us all."
Ms Emerson, who was married and a grandmother, died in April 2020.
People were asked to vote for one of five names for the new department, following nominations from staff.
The Emerson Unit will bring together outpatient services for urology, pain service, rheumatology, gynaecology, antenatal care, obstetric ultrasound and a pregnancy day assessment unit.
The new unit follows a £20.6m emergency national capital investment handed out by the government to modernise the building.
More than 200 props and temporary supports have been put in place to hold up its failing roof.
The site was built in the 1960s and requires an urgent rebuild.