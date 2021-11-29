Ice and snow hit areas of East of England
Parts of the East of England experienced snow and ice on Sunday night and Monday morning.
A yellow weather warning was in place in parts of the region, with icy conditions causing travel difficulties.
The Met Office said the warning, which covered much of Norfolk, meant there may be patches of ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
It warned there could be "tricky" travel conditions, with accidents "more likely".
Areas of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Suffolk and Northampton also experienced light snowfalls on Sunday.
