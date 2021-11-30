Gorleston: 'My dream of being a panto fairy is coming true'
A woman is fulfilling her "childhood dream" of being a fairy in a pantomime after being spotted in a one-woman show about her son's death.
Beverley Bishop, 52, will star in Mother Goose at the Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.
Her 20-year-old son Jess Fairweather took his own life in October 2018, shortly after starting at the University of East Anglia.
She said her son "would be so proud - in a way he was my biggest fan".
After her son died, Ms Bishop developed a show called Finding Magic. It focused on how she dealt with the grief and mentioned her ambition to play a fairy in pantomime.
It was seen by director and writer Desmond Barrit, who then offered her the role of the Spirit of Charity.
Ms Bishop said it was "quite emotional" to get the part in the panto, which runs from 8 December to 2 January.
"I'm going to be a fairy in panto which I'm just so excited about because that is my childhood dream from when I was seven years of age, and my dream is coming true.
"I think losing Jess has reminded me about how short life is and how it's really important to do things you love and you're passionate about.
"I'm going to make sure I do a good job and I'm going to work so hard."
Mr Barrit said: "A combination of her wishes and what she's been through, I thought 'I've got to give her the opportunity to do this'.
"So her wishes have come true like all good wishes in pantomime."
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can find services that can help on BBC Action Line.
