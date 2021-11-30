Norwich retailers, shoppers and commuters on mask-wearing
Mask-wearing has been made compulsory in shops and on public transport in England, in line with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. But what do commuters and shoppers in Norwich think about face coverings being reintroduced as cases of the coronavirus variant Omicron emerge in the UK?
'Quite a few' not wearing masks
Ross Glading, 22, arrived at Norwich railway station shortly before 09:00 GMT, wearing a mask.
"I don't really mind it; it's just a piece of cloth; it doesn't really matter," he said.
Mr Glading said he had worn a covering regularly while commuting for the past three months, but was "not terribly worried" about the situation.
"However, you never know, because this situation has obviously got out of control recently and everything could go on its head," he said.
He said he avoided people on the train without coverings, of which there were "quite a few".
"I feel annoyed, but people will be people. In the end you just avoid them and get on with your life," he added.
'Good thing'
Travelling up from London was Adam Goldsmith, 57, who said he was "absolutely fine" about wearing a mask as it was there to "protect myself and protect others".
He said he tended to find about 90% of travellers wore masks.
"It's everyone's choice really; I've made mine - certainly didn't make me feel worse or happier; it is what it is," he said.
"It's needed unfortunately, with the new variant which is so transmissive.
"I think it's a good thing."
'Claustrophobic'
High Street shops have been particularly affected by the pandemic.
Paul Mallett was doing some Christmas shopping and said he accepted the reintroduction of masks, but with reservations.
"It makes me feel as if I've gone a little backwards," he said.
"I know some people are very supportive of masks, but I just find them a bit claustrophobic."
Despite this he planned to continue visiting the shops.
"A lot of people buy stuff on the internet now," he said.
"I still think we need to spend money in these shops, otherwise they'll all disappear and that makes me a little sad."
'Uncertainty'
Julie Wallace runs Nova Silver in the Norwich Lanes.
She said the face covering rule was "not a big change" for staff.
"To be quite honest we've been wearing them the whole time, from when we were first mandated to wear them last year," she said.
"We're just used to it. All the staff have chosen to wear them for own safety, we don't force them, we've just never found it a problem."
But how worried was she about the impact on potential customers?
"Most people are really are reasonable and they know it's not our fault - they want to support local businesses," she said.
"Most of the general public don't have problems with the mask - just the uncertainty that may stop people coming out rather than the masks."
'Customers are thoughtful'
David Finlay is of a similar opinion. He owns Elements Menswear.
"I'm happy with it to be honest, as long as there's clear guidance with the law, people know what to do going ahead," he said.
Mr Finlay said he could also see how masks "might act as a barrier" to people coming out to shop.
"It can be. We're always having to compete with online sales and out-of-town shopping centres," he said.
"The Lanes have quite small shops but a lot of our customers are thoughtful [about each other].
"I'd like to think people are educated enough to keep coming in, as they have done throughout the pandemic, but we have a very loyal customer base who have been very keen to see us reopen and prosper."