Great Yarmouth: Homes to get heating help with £1.6m grant
Hundreds of people in low-income coastal households could get help with heating using a £1.6m government grant.
Homes across the Great Yarmouth district in Norfolk are due to be insulated following a successful bid for funds by the borough council.
The cash was awarded by the government Sustainable Warmth Competition.
About 150 homes will be better insulated, with some receiving solar panels and air source heat pumps to cut energy bills.
The funding will be spent across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston-on-Sea in the wards of Nelson, Central & Northgate, Southtown & Cobholm, Claydon, and St Andrew's, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The areas were chosen using Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) and deprivation data, with as many as 30% of residents deemed to be living in fuel poverty in some wards.
Another bid for a further £2.5m to upgrade the least efficient homes, that are off the gas grid and occupied by low-income households, was unsuccessful.
The council's Policy and Resources Committee voted unanimously in favour of accepting the grant on Tuesday.