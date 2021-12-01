Man who glued lock of Gorleston vaccine centre is jailed
- Published
A man who put superglue on the lock of a Covid-19 vaccination centre, preventing 504 people from getting jabs, has been jailed for 12 weeks.
Hayden Brown, 53, of Burgh Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, squirted glue into the keyhole of the centre's door on 26 November.
It meant the premises in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, could not be opened.
Brown admitted criminal damage and causing a public nuisance at Norwich Magistrates' Court.
He was arrested on Tuesday after being identified in footage from cameras that had been installed following two previous incidents earlier in November.
Supt Nathan Clark said that a "large number" of the 504 people who were affected were elderly.
"This disruption will have caused great anxiety to those who have chosen to be vaccinated and then not able to attend," he said.
The defendant also admitted to possessing cannabis, which was found at his home following his arrest.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk