Queen Elizabeth II: The beach loved by the Royal Family
When it comes to the Queen and Norfolk perhaps the royal residence of Sandringham first comes to mind. But not far from the royal estate lies a beach which always held a particular place in her heart.
In 1835, Holkham Hall readied itself for a very special guest - 16-year-old Princess Victoria, the future Queen, who brought with her an entire royal entourage.
The relationship forged between the young princess and Holkham is one that has been passed down the generations.
The vast sandy beach nearby was loved by the Queen Mother, the Queen herself and King Charles III.
For many years, the royal corgis were a familiar sight on Holkham beach, a location for filming of the award-winning Shakespeare in Love.
The sheer size of the beach at Holkham made it perfect for a royal day out.
Although a public beach, its breadth provided the Royal Family with a degree of privacy to enjoy what it had to offer.
In the BBC documentary Elizabeth at 90, a Family Tribute, the Princess Royal described family visits to Holkham as "a great expedition".
"Holkham was a bit off the beaten track and almost completely empty which you wouldn't find now," Princess Anne said.
"It was a public beach even then, but it is a big beach."
Footage made by the Royal Family, and broadcast in the documentary, showed them enjoying leaping among the sand dunes at Holkham and playing along the beach.
For many years, the Royal Family had a picnic chalet in woodland at Holkham, which is about half an hour by road from the Queen's private residence at Sandringham.
But in 2003, the chalet - a gift to the Royal Family from the fifth Earl of Leicester, who died in 1976 - was destroyed by fire.
It was used by the Queen Mother and other members of the Royal Family during their regular stays at Sandringham.
Before the fire, the chalet's existence was "kept very private", a spokesman for the Sandringham Estate said at the time.
Thom Goddard, 46, from London, once enjoyed a chance meeting with the Queen in the area.
"It was Easter 1994," he said. "I was walking with my mum, Liza Goddard, and my stepfather, David Cobham, at Holkham in Norfolk.
"We came out of the trees and saw a Range Rover with a horse box stuck in the mud. We walked over and offered our help only to be shocked by finding the Queen, all alone.
"She'd gone for an early morning ride at Holkham beach, close to the family home of Sandringham.
"In fact, we only discovered it was the Queen when she wound down her window, waved her car phone and said: "I have no connection. Would one mind giving one a push?"
"And so we did. And she got out of the mud.
"And then drove off without saying 'thank you'! Still makes me smile and a nice way of remembering her."
Just as the Queen took her children out for days Holkham, so too have the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Queen gave the royal couple Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in 2013.
To mark their 10th wedding anniversary, Prince William and his wife Catherine posted a video on Instagram in April 2021 showing the family enjoying scrambling among the sand dunes, just as Princess Anne and King Charles III did during childhood.
So it appears royal affection for the beach at Holkham is secure for many decades to come.
