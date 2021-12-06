BBC News

Hundreds ride in memory of Thetford mountain biker

Jason Nunn, pictured pulling a wheelie at a bike race, died on 13 November while cycling at an event at Thetford Forest's High Lodge visitor centre

Some 250 people cycled in honour of a "fun-loving" mountain biker who died following a cardiac arrest while out riding.

Jason Nunn, 48, from Thetford, Norfolk, was cycling in Thetford Forest when he had a cardiac arrest on 13 November.

Despite the efforts of his friends and emergency services, he died at the scene.

Mr Nunn's father and nephew led the ride on Sunday, which raised £9,500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Organisers HKR XC, the team Mr Nunn raced for, described him as a "fun-loving guy" who was "always lively, amazing at pulling wheelies and a very talented rider".

The team said it was "really happy with the turnout for him" on Sunday, especially in "horrible conditions".

The memorial ride was led my Mr Nunn's father Jimmy, left, and nephew Alex, who was on his uncle's bike
About 250 people turned out in "horrible conditions" in memory of Mr Nunn

HKR said there was a mass group ride at Thetford Forest for everyone including children and family, who were led out by Mr Nunn's dad Jimmy and nephew Alex, 16, who was on his uncle's bike.

There was then a second ride around Santon Downham in Suffolk for all of Mr Nunn's "racing mates and rivals to have a fast-paced ride which we're sure he would have loved", the team said.

HKR thanked all of the helpers on the day and said it planned to organise an annual race in Mr Nunn's memory.

