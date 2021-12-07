Norfolk seal wardens warn public not to approach animals driven inland
- Published
People are being warned not to approach seals and their pups, as stormy weather is driving them further up beaches, meaning walkers are more likely to stumble across them.
Volunteers from Friends of Horsey Seals said the weather was forcing some mothers to take their pups into the dunes on Norfolk's beaches.
Its chairman Peter Ansell said he had seen children trying to stroke pups.
"These are wild animals - it's dangerous for the pup and children."
Sally Butler, a trustee of the group, said: "With the bad weather and the really high tides we've had... there are seal pups turning up everywhere.
"The situation's only going to get worse, I'm afraid, so there are going to be a lot more abandoned pups about."
The group's wardens have roped off areas of some beaches but are not able to be on every beach, all of the time.
"People need to be mindful that even though we've got roped-off areas, with the weather being so bad the mums and the pups are coming into the dunes, trying to get some shelter, so it is quite easy to come across [them] - but whatever you do, do not go near them," Ms Butler said.
"With most mothers, there will be a bull about, keeping watch - and they can get really nasty."
Mr Ansell said: "We need to keep people away from the seals and the pups if they come across them.
"You can never tell when there could be a seal with a pup, and if you frighten the mother away and she doesn't come back, then the pup could die of starvation."
He said on Monday his group received reports of a "group of adults and two children virtually laying on top of a white pup - stroking it".
He said he could not believe the children were not bitten.
"These pups and the seals, their mouths are full of nasty bacteria and if you get bitten you've got to go to the hospital."
He said a course of antibiotics would be necessary, "otherwise it's an amputation job".
"These are wild animals, and you've no idea how they're going to react - they'll do what they like, when they like - and you could be in the way."
The group and the RSPCA are currently looking after many pups separated from their mothers by the recent storms.
Last week the RSPCA said six tiny pups had been taken to its hospital at East Winch, near King's Lynn, but the number had now risen to 15 abandoned pups.