Epic Studios: Norwich venue to hire more staff for plan B
A music and events venue said it would need to hire more staff to comply with new Covid rules.
Epic Studios in Norwich, Norfolk, will need to see vaccine passports or negative lateral flow tests before entry from next week.
General manager Laura Rycroft said although the new rules meant more time and effort to get people into the venue it was all for the greater good.
"It is a bit of a pain but needs must and it is necessary", she said.
The venue is planning to hire extra staff members to help with checking Covid passes and lateral flow results so people are not kept in the cold for longer.
Ms Rycroft said there had already been some backlash from customers regarding the new rules.
"We've already seen some mixed opinions, we've been getting some calls from people that have got concerns, the conspiracy theories and people who don't want to have to prove the Covid vaccine passports," she said.
Ms Rycroft said turning people away would be "difficult" but they would have to enforce the rules.
