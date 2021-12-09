BBC News

Mundesley: Coastguard issues warning after cliff fall

The "substantial" cliff fall happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning

The coastguard has asked people to avoid a beach after a "substantial" cliff fall.

The fall happened at Mundesley, Norfolk, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

HM Coastguard Bacton said cliffs in the area were "unstable due to the recent rain".

Photographer Paul Glenn said he was in "disbelief" when he saw the "huge piece of land" that had come away from the cliff.

Paul Glenn said he could not believe the amount of land that had fallen away from the cliff

"We had gone down to the beach to film people with their dogs when a dog walker said there had been a landslide," Mr Glenn said.

"I flew my drone down there and then I saw it.

"It almost looked like a cartoon."

Mr Glenn said there was still movement in the cliff at about 10:00 GMT.

"The poor people that own that property are feet away from the edge," he said.

The coastguard urged people to call 999 if they see anything dangerous on the coast.

"Please be aware of our cliffs being unstable due to the recent rain," it said. "We have seen a substantial fall in Mundesley overnight, please do not go near the area."

