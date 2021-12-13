Covid: Norwich students say booster jabs remove fear of infecting others
By Debbie Tubby and Sarah Jenkins
BBC East
- Published
Boris Johnson announced booster jabs would be offered to everyone aged 18 or over in England from this week. How do students in Norwich feel about it?
'Booster jabs remove the fear'
For Shika, booster vaccinations being offered to more people is "a good thing".
"As a university student, it takes the fear way of going home and giving Covid to people around you," she says.
"It protects your family members and removes the fear."
The student says she thinks the booster jabs are especially important to avoid another lockdown.
Shika says she is taking extra precautions to keep her family safe at Christmas.
"I haven't really been going to any social events lately because of Covid and the new variant so I've just been staying in my dorm."
'Prioritise vaccinating the world'
Aurora says it is "great" more people are being offered boosters but believes "undeveloped" countries should be prioritised.
"The countries that haven't got their main population jabbed yet should be first," the 19-year-old says.
"You should prioritise getting the world vaccinated before proofing even more."
The international student says she is "slightly" worried about the Omicron variant as she plans to go home to Sweden for Christmas.
"I just hope I can get back here after Christmas without having to quarantine," she says.
'Useful to get boosters before Christmas'
Julian says booster jabs are "important and everyone should get them".
"I think it's useful to get them before Christmas so everyone gets the protection the vaccine offers," he says.
"The new variant is scary because we don't know a lot about it yet.
"I think it's important to give older people the booster jab so they're more protected."
'I'm really relieved'
Tegan says she is "worried" about not being able to get the booster before Christmas.
"I'm really relieved," she says.
"Especially with uni and going out - it makes me feel a lot safer."
Tegan says she is "definitely going to avoid" going out before the festive break.
"I've had my two jabs so whenever I can have the booster I'll have it immediately," she says.
