Acle: Investigation launched after body found on A47
An investigation has been launched after a body was found in the middle of a major road, said Norfolk Police.
Officers were called to the A47 in Acle, Norfolk at about 00:15 GMT and the road was closed until 07:00.
Police said enquiries were continuing but the man's death was being treated as unexplained and not thought to be suspicious.
Drivers in the area at the time, and who may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact police.
