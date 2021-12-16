Covid: More young people getting booster jabs in Norfolk
More young people are getting their Covid booster jabs in Norfolk, according to data.
On Tuesday, 1,462 people in their 30s received their boosters.
The number of people aged 35 to 39 getting their booster jab increased from 273 on Sunday to 481 on Monday and 818 on Tuesday.
In the early 30s age group it went from 146 on Sunday to 308 on Monday and 644 on Tuesday.
The county has only offered pre-booked appointments and has not held any walk-in clinics.
Howard Martin, from the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said this was because pre-booking vaccine appointments was proven to be more efficient.
"This next phase of the vaccination programme is by far the most complex and challenging to date," he said.
Mr Martin said vaccine centres in the county were operating 12 hours a day, seven days a week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A large majority of people in older age groups have received their jabs.
As of Tuesday, 72.5% of people aged 60 to 64 in Norfolk had received their booster, with higher rates among people in their late 60s and older.
