Weather: Fogbows captured across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

Published
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/AmandaHappyCat
Image caption,
Fogbows were seen around England's East Coast on the weekend before Christmas, including at Horsey in Norfolk

A weather phenomenon known as a fogbow thrilled visitors around England's East Coast over the weekend as conditions presented perfectly to create the near-colourless arch effect.

"On Saturday, the low cloud and fog thinned along parts of our coast, allowing the sun to break through, while fog persisted inland," explained WeatherQuest meteorologist and BBC Look East forecaster Dan Holley.

"This created ideal conditions for fogbows."

BBC Weather Watchers were quick to capture the moment as a number of fogbows materialised off the coast in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/WhateverTheWeather
Image caption,
Southwold in Suffolk: A fogbow is essentially the same at a rainbow, but appears when the sun shines through fog rather than rain
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/BlackLabLover48
Image caption,
Southend in Essex: Water droplets in fog are smaller than rain drops so the colours in a fogbow tend to be a lot weaker and, for the most part, they appear white
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/PopgunPete
Image caption,
Fogbow at the Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club: A fogbow is not a physical form in the sky but just an optical phenomenon
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/GeorgeNFN
Image caption,
Royal Cromer Golf Club, Norfolk: Fogbows are also known as white rainbows or ghost rainbows due to their lack of colour
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/Horatio
Image caption,
Fogbow at Sea Palling in Norfolk
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/BicyleBill
Image caption,
Fogbow at Waxham in Norfolk

