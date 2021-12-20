Weather: Fogbows captured across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex
A weather phenomenon known as a fogbow thrilled visitors around England's East Coast over the weekend as conditions presented perfectly to create the near-colourless arch effect.
"On Saturday, the low cloud and fog thinned along parts of our coast, allowing the sun to break through, while fog persisted inland," explained WeatherQuest meteorologist and BBC Look East forecaster Dan Holley.
"This created ideal conditions for fogbows."
BBC Weather Watchers were quick to capture the moment as a number of fogbows materialised off the coast in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.
Images by BBC Weather Watchers - tap or click the link to get involved