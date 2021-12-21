Omicron: Sandringham Royal watchers will miss seeing the Queen
By Mariam Issimdar
BBC News
- Published
The Queen has cancelled her traditional Christmas stay in Sandringham amid concerns about rising levels of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. What does the decision mean for Royal watchers and local businesses?
'I was really hoping it was going to be back to normal'
Prior to 2020, the Queen and other members of the Royal Family had spent 32 consecutives Christmases at Sandringham.
That trip was cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus, and on Monday the Queen announced that this year she would be staying at Windsor Castle.
For Tom Tokelove, 32, a trip to Sandringham has become a festive tradition. He has spent seven Christmases standing outside St Mary Magdalene church to see the Queen and the Royal Family.
"It was part of our Christmas morning plans every year," says Mr Tokelove.
"I know they didn't come last year, so this year I was really hoping it was going to be back to normal and really be part of our Christmas magic.
"I can't say I'm surprised really, but I had hoped it would happen, just to give the Queen a bit of a lift.
"There would have been a lot of support for her, especially as Prince Philip is no longer with her."
The hairdresser, who has a salon in nearby Dersingham and lives at Marham, had planned to make the 45-minute journey with his husband Ashley.
"I think for a lot of locals and people who travel from further, it would have just given everybody a boost, just to have a bit of tradition back," he says.
"It's the normality we're all missing really, and that's our normal Christmas."
'A disappointment, but understandable'
In pre-Covid times, some 5,000 people would spend Christmas morning watching the Royal Family attend the service at St Mary Magdalene.
Among them were regulars, Peter Gray, 61, and his wife Stella, 62, who live on the Sandringham estate in the hamlet of Babingley.
Gathering outside church with people from far and wide has been part of their festivities for at least eight years.
"It's shame, but for the Queen's sake, I totally agree with her not coming - she has to 100% look after herself," says Mrs Gray.
"It's the best thing she can do because it's not that long since Prince Phillip went, so she has got to be really careful.
"And it may have been quite painful for her spending it here as he's [Prince Philip] always the first one to walk down after church and say 'Merry Christmas' to everyone."
Mrs Gray also doubts if as many people as usual would have turned out due to fears over Covid and crowds.
Mr Gray, a keen photographer, would always take photos of the Royals as they greeted visitors.
He says the decision to stay away is "a disappointment, but understandable".
Their son's girlfriend, who had never done the "tour" of seeing the Queen and the Royal Family on Christmas morning, had been looking forward to doing so this year.
"But that's not going to happen now," says Mr Gray.
"And, of course, I normally take photos for friends and family in Australia so they can all see Sandringham, so sadly that won't happen either."
'The Royals are a big attraction'
The impact of the Royals staying away for a second year will also be felt locally at the shops and pubs they were known to pop into.
Shaun McAuley, owner of The House and Garden Shop in the north Norfolk town of Holt, can count the Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge as past customers.
"I believe Camilla was quite a frequent shopper in Holt at this time of year," says Mr McAuley.
The Royals are "certainly a big attraction to west and north Norfolk", he says.
"People knew that they would visit places like Holt or Burnham Market, so it would attract people in."
But Mr McAuley is very supportive of the Queen's decision, especially given that she is now 95.
"It's a shame but when you're that age, you have to be very cautious and careful with your health," he says.
"A lot of local people in the villages will be quite sad. She usually visits the Women's Institute at this time of year, too.
"It's a shame, but I think at her age her health is far more important, and if the Queen feels safer at Windsor then that's probably the best scenario."
