Norwich charity scales back Christmas lunch due to Covid
- Published
A charity helping homeless and lonely people has scaled back its city centre Christmas plans due to Covid.
Norwich Open Christmas planned to host a full traditional Christmas lunch for the first time since 2019 for its 30th anniversary.
However they said that as many of their customers were vulnerable it felt "irresponsible" to run an indoor event at St Andrew's Hall.
They will be still be serving hot food outside the hall on Saturday.
Pre-pandemic, the charity usually organised a traditional Christmas meal with afternoon entertainment for 500 people run by 200 volunteers.
Last year, the charity scaled back its event, but it had hoped to return to normal this year.
Charity chairman Brian Ashton said: "On a normal year we would offer a full traditional Christmas lunch, entertainment in the afternoon, Christmas cake, free clothing and goodie and doggy bags to take home with them.
"This year, we were hoping for our big anniversary to be able to run the normal event, but a week ago we felt with everything going on it probably was not fair and probably a bit irresponsible to hold a gathering for 500 people inside.
"Many, many of our guests are vulnerable people.
"So we took the decision to do what we did last year and that was run a festive food kitchen outside St Andrew's and do home deliveries, so if our guests can't come to us we'll go to them."
Norwich Open Christmas will be serving Christmas baps, soup and tea and coffee outside St Andrews Church from 13:30 to 15:00 GMT on Christmas Day.
They will also be offering free clothes and goody bags.
