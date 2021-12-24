Norwich chef opens Gatherers restaurant for Christmas meals
A chef is opening up his restaurant for Christmas dinner to anyone alone or struggling financially.
Daniel Farrow of The Gatherers in Norwich decided to make Christmas dinner for 40 people saying he knew what it was like to be alone and have money worries.
It will be open between 12:00 and 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
"If someone is feeling a bit rubbish at Christmas, why not do something to support them?" he said.
Mr Farrow said the restaurant was open to "anyone that needs it".
He said: "There's a lot people on their own, families that are struggling, older people that are struggling a little bit, so really [for] anyone that needs a bit of Christmas."
There is no charge and the team has also bought presents for any children attending.
Mr Farrow, who bought the restaurant in 2020, had wanted to do the event last year but held off after the uncertainty surrounding pandemic social restrictions at Christmas.
He said of this year's meal: "I mean there's some people a bit vulnerable, on their own. We've all been there.
"I've many times faced financial difficulties... running a restaurant during Covid was a bit of a knock as well."
Anyone wanting to go to the restaurant can email, send messages on social media, call or pop into the restaurant to check if spaces are still available.
