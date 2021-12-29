A47 Acle Straight: Man dies after crash between BMW and camper van
A man has died following a crash between a BMW and camper van.
The man, in his 30s, was driving a BMW 3 Series along the A47 Acle Straight when it was involved in a crash with a Fiat camper van at 11:40 GMT on Monday.
He suffered serious injuries in the collision, close to Acle roundabout in Norfolk, and later died in hospital.
The driver of the Fiat was also seriously hurt, while the passenger sustained minor injuries. Police have urged any witnesses to contact them.
