Ipswich Windrush Society seeks permanent home for parlour exhibits
An exhibition reflecting the social history of people from the Caribbean is looking for a new home after the success of its opening months.
The Ipswich Windrush Society has converted a space in the Sailmakers shopping centre to recreate a sitting room of a family from the islands.
It includes items popular amongst people of West Indian heritage living in Britain from 1948 onwards.
Project lead Max Thomas said visitors had been deeply moved by the display.
He said the room would be available to view at the shopping centre until April, but the organisation was seeking a permanent space for the exhibition.
Mr Thomas said during the 1950s, 60s and 70s, people did not use the parlour, or front room, of their homes, except for special occasions.
A "time capsule room" which opened to the public in August, has been reworked to reflect the season of Christmas and people coming together.
"So you will see the games, you will see the settee, you will see the pictures, the decor of the crepe paper wrappings, grandma or granddad's favourite chair with their antimacassars (headrest and arm coverings)," said Mr Thomas.
"The emotion people feel when they come into that room is what drove me to put the display together in the first place."
He said the room helped keep alive important memories for the Caribbean community, especially the generations born in the UK.
"I can guarantee when you step though that door, it taps not only through your visual but also your emotional senses," Mr Thomas said.
"People even comment on the smell of the room.
"I've had people crying with emotion that just looking at things that brought them back to when they were a child; good and bad times."
