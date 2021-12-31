Norfolk hospital hosts tractor procession for stroke patient
A procession of more than 40 tractors visited a hospital to offer a "get well soon" message for a stroke patient.
The convoy drove around James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, on Wednesday in honour of tyre-fitter Dave Chapman, known as Diddy.
Farmers wanted to support the man who helped them at all hours during harvest time, a hospital spokesman said.
"It was a spectacular sight," he said, adding it was grateful to the convoy's £400 donation to the stroke ward.
Farmer Oliver Roberts, of Heckingham, near Loddon, took part and said he had known Diddy since early childhood.
"If you're in a hospital, you don't feel well, and you see all these tractors going around, it must make people feel a bit better, hopefully," he added.
"I hope we've done some good."
The hospital said the idea of a tractor run had quickly "snowballed" after digger driver Trevor Knights handed round a card among Diddy's customers, who said they wanted to do more.
Mr Knights described Diddy, who is from the Beccles area of Suffolk, as "one in a million", and the convoy was a mark of everyone's appreciation.