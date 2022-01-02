Scolt Head Island: Dog walkers cut off by tide rescued by lifeboat crew
Two people and a dog have been rescued by a lifeboat crew after they were cut off by the tide in the dark.
Wells RNLI was called to Scolt Head Island, a remote area in north Norfolk, at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
Lifeboat operations manager Chris Hardy said rising water had filled creeks and cut the walkers off.
Warning people to check tide times before going out, he said the pair and their pet had been lucky the weather was "so unseasonably mild".
Scolt Head Island, between Brancaster and Holkham, is made up of sand dunes and mud flats.
The RNLI said the walkers were "cold and wet" when they were rescued after trying to cross the flooded creeks before returning to higher ground.
They were taken to Burnham Overy Staithe but did not need any medical assistance.
Mr Hardy said while the outcome "was a good one, it may not have been the case had the weather not been so unseasonably mild".
"People will undoubtedly continue to enjoy our coastline over this bank holiday weekend, so it is imperative that walks are planned taking the afternoon high tides into account," he added.
