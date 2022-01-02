New Year's Day Cromer Pier fireworks display returns
A seaside town's traditional new year's fireworks display has returned after it was cancelled in 2021.
The annual event at Cromer Pier started in 2000 and had been attracting 10,000 people before the Covid-19 pandemic.
About 5,000 fireworks were launched over the sea during the show, at 17:00 GMT on New Year's Day.
Spectators were advised to take a lateral flow test beforehand, wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
There was no torchlight parade or fun run, and the usual bucket collection to pay for the following year's event was replaced by an online fundraiser, which also supported local causes.
Deputy mayor of Cromer and chairman of the fireworks committee, Pat West, estimated the number of spectators to be similar to that of previous years.
He said he was confident about the event's safety, given the advice they gave to visitors and the two miles of beach available for them to spread out.
"We had some criticism that we were going ahead but there was about 75% positivity," he said.
"I've been involved in organising the event for 20 years and this has been by far the most stressful, not just because of the moral obligation we have for the safety of people.
"It's more than just a fireworks display. We have far more to consider with the economy. Businesses in the town, such as hotels and guest houses, gear themselves towards this for months in advance."
Will Evans, from Northamptonshire-based Titanium Fireworks, said it was great to be working at the event again after "a stressful year".
He said: "The main problem is the unknown. When you're planning an event for the summer, you start to plan it six months in advance, so it's trying to predict what's going to be happening at that time.
"There was a lot of nervousness in the market. We have done a lot of work with events management companies to make events Covid-secure and get people back out as safely as possible."
