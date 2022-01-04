Brancaster Staithe: Plans for new coastal homes spark objections
- Published
Plans to demolish an old sailing school and replace it with two new homes has sparked objections from a parish council and neighbours.
A developer has applied for permission to demolish the three buildings on the Sailcraft Sea School site in Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk.
It argued the buildings were "not fit for purpose for modern commercial use".
But Brancaster Parish Council has said it would still prefer the site to be commercial than residential.
The sailing school closed in December 2018, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Langton Homes' plans show that each home has two bedrooms and two parking spaces, revised from an initial proposal for three bedrooms and three allocated parking spaces.
Brancaster Parish Council had cited several concerns about the original submitted design.
It said while it "noted the improvement in terms of amenity impacts and design", there were still concerns about parking and access.
Some 15 residents also objected to the original plan, similarly citing a preferred commercial use, but also expressing concerns about overdevelopment and a loss of privacy.
In new written objections, two residents and a parish councillor said they remained opposed to the amended plan.
However, King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council's planning officers have recommended the homes be approved on 10 January as they were satisfied that employment on the site was no longer viable.
Most issues initially raised by the parish council and neighbours have been resolved by the revised designs, they said.
Langton Homes' director Ben Cripps said his company had "put a lot of effort into addressing issues surrounding this application".