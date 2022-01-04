Flood warnings for stretches of Norfolk and Essex
- Published
People in parts of Norfolk and Essex have been warned to expect flooding.
Flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency (EA) and could last for the next few days in some areas.
Places at risk run from Bacton to Ostend, on the Norfolk coast, and properties on the River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham.
The EA also said minor flooding could occur at Coalhouse Fort and the surrounding marshland at East Tilbury, Essex.
The stretch of the Norfolk coast - from Bacton along the B1159 Coast Road through to Walcott and Ostend - was issued with a warning due to the high spring tide.
Spring tides occur twice a month, after the new and full moon.
Flooding of homes and businesses is likely between 17:15 and 21:15 GMT, with waters expected to peak at about 19:15.
The EA said its advice for Norfolk would be updated by 21:00.
It has also warned that the railway line between Reedham and Brundall, the A47, and Ferry Road in Reedham could be affected by flooding from Tuesday night onwards.
Homes and businesses along the tidal River Yare could also be flooded due to high tides at Great Yarmouth.
Flood warnings there were expected to stay in force for the next few days, with the EA due to give an update by 11:00 on Wednesday.
In Essex, some minor flooding of coastal roads and footpaths around Coalhouse Fort in East Tilbury was likely between 23:45 on Tuesday and 03:45 on Wednesday.
The EA said the areas most at risk were the landmark artillery fort and car park, and the low-lying land between the fort and Coalhouse Point.
Flooding was expected due to higher waters caused by the spring tides over the next few days.
The EA said it would monitor the situation and also release an update by 11:00 on Wednesday.