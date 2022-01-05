Norwich Western Link: City council set to oppose plans
- Published
A council is set to oppose plans to build a controversial bypass link road.
The Norwich Western Link (NWL) would extend the Broadland Northway - or Northern Distributor Road (NDR) - by three miles (5km) by joining the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47.
Opponents have argued it would damage the special environment of the Wensum Valley.
A report to Norwich City Council's cabinet said the road could promote car dependency and should not be supported.
Last January, Labour councillor Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, called for convincing evidence the NWL was part of a "critical part of an environmentally progressive and deliverable transport strategy for the city".
He said the scheme needed to meet five criteria, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
These included air quality and decongestion benefits in the city; an investment package in public transport, cycling and walking in line with funding for the NWL; and evidence wildlife and landscape impacts could be mitigated.
The report, to go before the Labour-run authority's cabinet on 12 January, said none had been fulfilled and it recommended the council should not currently support the road.
It said: "There is a risk that the construction of the road will promote car-dependency in the area, worsening rather than alleviating traffic in Norwich.
"The NWL is a project of such significance that it is considered the city council should make its position clear and in light of the information above it is recommended that the council should resolve not to support the NWL at this stage."
Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council has backed the business case but wants the government to pay £168m of the cost of the road.
A number of businesses have also supported the scheme, as have MPs, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.
But it is opposed by groups including Norfolk Rivers Trust, the Campaign To Protect Rural England and The Bat Conservation Trust.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk