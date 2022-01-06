New Norwich homeowners surprised to find cat in cupboard
A family was surprised to open a cupboard in the kitchen of a house they had just moved into - to find a cat staring back at them.
The young black cat was discovered in the house in Norwich, just before Christmas.
The family was unable to keep the animal as they had dogs of their own, the RSPCA said.
Named Mistletoe by the charity, she was checked over by a vet, and the RSPCA is now hoping to rehome her.
Inspector Amy Pellegrini, who was called in by the family, said: "The new homeowners really weren't expecting to find a cat in their kitchen cupboard when they moved in - they must've had quite the surprise.
"They were worried as they have dogs of their own and they didn't want to frighten Mistletoe any more than she must've been already.
"She was such a sweet thing - I named her Mistletoe because she was found just before Christmas."
Mistletoe was found to be in good health and the local RSPCA branch manager said she had settled in well.
"She is a gorgeous little cat who just loves a fuss and really loves her soft snuggle bed," she said.
"She will make someone out there a wonderful pet and will be available for rehoming in the coming weeks."
The RSPCA said Mistletoe had not been microchipped when she was found, and they were still looking into how she came to be in the kitchen cupboard.
