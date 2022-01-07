Search and rescue teams in hunt for missing Norfolk man
Dozens of police officers, members of the public and the coastguard have been searching for a missing 77-year-old man.
John Boyd, who was described by police as having "vulnerabilities" was last seen near his home in Downham Market, Norfolk, on Tuesday evening.
He usually wore a tracking device fitted by family members, but was not that day, police said.
Ch Insp Rob Button said: "We need to find John as soon as possible."
Mr Boyd, who is 5ft 9in (1.75m), was last seen in Maple Road at about 19:30 GMT.
He was believed to be wearing a green coat, tan-coloured trousers and brown shoes.
Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, drones and police dogs have also been involved in the extensive search, which has included woodland, dykes and fields.
Twenty officers were out on Wednesday, some of whom went door-to-door in Downham Market, asking residents to check their sheds and gardens.
Ch Insp Button added: "We are very concerned, John has been missing now since the fourth of January, he has vulnerabilities, and obviously the inclement weather we've been having adds to our worry."