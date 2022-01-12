Downing Street party: Simon Thomas hopes for 'end of Boris'
- Published
TV presenter Simon Thomas, whose father lay dying as Boris Johnson attended a Downing Street party, said he hoped the political fallout would be "the end" for the prime minister.
Thomas said he had feared he would not get to say goodbye to his father, due to Covid restrictions in place in 2020.
The former Blue Peter presenter said: "If he was at that party, he's broken the law that they put in place."
Mr Johnson has apologised in the Commons after attending the party.
The 48-year-old presenter, from Norwich, said he had stayed in a camper van on his sister's drive for nine days, and was speaking following revelations of the Downing Street drinks on 20 May 2020, but before Mr Johnson's statements during Wednesday's prime minister's questions.
Thomas said he hoped "for the future of our country this is the end for him".
'Horrendous'
Thomas told BBC Radio Norfolk how his father died in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 29 May 2020 after suffering multi-organ failure.
He said he had driven from his house in Reading in Berkshire, with his wife Derrina and son, after his mother called on 20 May, telling him his father only had days to live.
Thomas said he and his sisters were able to FaceTime their father, but had to wait for five days before being allowed to enter the hospital.
"We sat in my sister's garden trying to get hold of the people in the hospital, who were under enormous pressure, to try to get news about dad," he said.
"It was horrendous because we thought would we never be allowed in.
"Eventually we could go in, one at a time into his room, and sit there in PPE gear with rubber gloves and masks and gowns on, holding his hand.
"But at the same time this party is taking place in Downing Street - we are sat there in my sister's garden fear-filled, thinking 'will dad go before we ever get the chance to go and say a proper goodbye?'."
'Bitterly regret it'
Amid criticism from opposition MPs, Mr Johnson has told Parliament he understood the "rage" of people who had "made huge sacrifices throughout this pandemic" at the thought "that people in Downing Street were not following those rules".
"I regret the way the event I have described was handled. I bitterly regret it. And wish that we could have done things differently."
But he urged MPs to wait for the outcome of an inquiry into alleged Covid law-breaking in Downing Street, which he said "will report as soon as possible".
Thomas said he was so grateful they all got to say their farewells to his father, but was aware that many people in the same situation were not as lucky.
"That goodbye is so, so important in terms of closure, being able to process your grief and eventually rebuild your life," Thomas said.
Thomas explained that the importance of keeping safe in the wake of Covid-19 was so intense at the time that his sister messaged neighbours to let them know her brother would be parked on her driveway because their father was dying.
"We arrived about 7pm and we had this really weird stand-off in the front garden; my sister - my mum was with them - was standing on one side of wheelie bins and we're the other," he said.
"It was really important in that period - given the sacrifices people were making - to make it really clear to the people living around my sister that this is why my brother has suddenly rocked up with his wife and kid.
"Yet all the time this was happening - and hundreds of families were going through similar things and some a whole lot worse - we're hearing of shindigs at Downing Street.
"For so many, they never had that because of the sacrifice our prime minister was asking us to make, but was not prepared to make himself.
"That's why this hurts, that's why people are angry."
The broadcaster, who has also worked for Sky and now presents sport on Amazon Prime, has spoken openly about grief following the sudden death of his first wife Gemma who passed away in November 2017.
He married again in Norfolk last year.
