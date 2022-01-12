King's Lynn: Firefighters tackling 'large scale incident' at docks
- Published
People have been warned to stay away from the scene of a blaze described as a "large scale incident" by emergency services.
About 30 firefighters are tackling the fire at what is believed to be a shellfish factory on Alexandra Dock at the port of King's Lynn.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at about 12:30 GMT.
A cordon has been put in place and people in the area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
We are currently dealing with a large scale incident at the Port of Kings Lynn. Please avoid the area and close doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/5gLYoG1ENY— Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) January 12, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.