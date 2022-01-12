BBC News

King's Lynn: Firefighters tackling 'large scale incident' at docks

The fire is believed to have broken out at King's Lynn docks at about 12:30 GMT

People have been warned to stay away from the scene of a blaze described as a "large scale incident" by emergency services.

About 30 firefighters are tackling the fire at what is believed to be a shellfish factory on Alexandra Dock at the port of King's Lynn.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at about 12:30 GMT.

A cordon has been put in place and people in the area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

