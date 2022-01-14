Covid-19: NHS trust offers 40% pay rise to cover shifts
- Published
An NHS mental health trust has offered clinical staff a 40% pay rise to cover extra shifts as it struggles with absences caused by Covid-19.
The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) has also transferred colleagues in admin roles with clinical skills to wards and crisis teams.
Details of the plan were included in an email to staff sent last week and leaked to the BBC.
NSFT said its staff were working "flexibly" to keep patients safe.
The 40% increase in shift payments has been offered to staff "who fill gaps in critical functions" and work extra shifts in inpatient areas agreed with lead nurses.
The Norfolk and Waveney health system is into its second week of critical incident status, with local services under "unprecedented pressure".
Critical incidents are declared when health bosses are concerned they cannot provide priority services.
The email to all staff at NSFT, sent by deputy chief operating officer Sue Graham, describes how it was preparing its "Business Continuity Plan".
This would see staff redeployed across services and "routine activity" cancelled in order to prioritise critical services and maintain patient safety.
A spokeswoman said it had not reached the point where it had to implement the plan across the entire trust, but some parts of the trust had done so.
Staff have been asked to fill out a form to help the trust identify those with clinical skills who might be able to provide cover.
All non-essential internal and external meetings have also been cancelled.
Ms Graham's message to colleagues said it was taking these measures "due to the level of staff absence and the increasing pressure on services".
The staff absence rate in December was 6.03% but the trust did not disclose the current level.
NSFT, along with local acute and community hospitals, said it was experiencing problems discharging elderly and vulnerable patients who were well enough to return to the community.
Across the Norfolk and Waveney health system, additional bed capacity has been created and extra resources allocated to support the safe and timely discharge of people who no longer need to stay in hospital.
Amy Eagle, interim chief operating officer at NSFT, said: "The Norfolk and Waveney system declared a critical incident on 5 January. We are working with our partners to safeguard patients and support one another as part of system business continuity plans.
"We are maintaining services across our inpatient, crisis and community services and have not had to activate trust-wide business continuity measures".
"Our staff are working flexibly and supporting other teams, where needed, to keep our patients safe."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk