Covid-19: Norwich vaccination centre moves after drop in demand
- Published
The Covid-19 vaccination hub for Norwich has moved to a smaller venue after a drop in demand for boosters.
It will now be based in City Hall, the headquarters of Norwich City Council, having moved from the Castle Quarter shopping centre.
In the week before Christmas, 19% of eligible people in the area received a booster, compared with 2% in the last seven days.
Jo Metcalfe, vaccination lead, said centres were "quieter post-Christmas".
She added: "There's not so many people who need to get a booster.
"There are the ones who had Covid over Christmas so they couldn't be jabbed and are now coming up to the 28 days where they can have their booster."
It is hoped that now 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book their booster jabs or attend a walk-in vaccination centres demand will increase
Invitations will initially be sent to the 40,000 teens in England who had a second vaccine dose at least three months ago.
Eventually more than 600,000 people aged 16 and 17 who have had two doses will be eligible for the booster.
Katie Wortley, 17, is a vaccinator and has received her booster.
She said: "As soon as a vaccination come out I said to myself I'll have it when I can.
"Personally for me, I did want it. I wanted to help other people, as well as myself, and protect other people."
Dr Anoop Dhesi, chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, which is running the vaccination centre said: "We are all desperate to try and get back to normal, but we must do this safely.
"The easiest way of doing this is for everyone eligible to get their Covid-19 booster as soon as possible."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk