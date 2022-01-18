Royal Mail postboxes stolen from west Norfolk
- Published
Two historical Royal Mail postboxes have been stolen possibly to be sold online as collector's items, Norfolk Police said.
They were taken from Well Hall Lane in Ashwicken near King's Lynn, while another was removed from East End, High Street, in Thornham, near Hunstanton.
Police said both featured the royal cypher "GR" which indicated they dated from the reign of George V (1910-36).
Both postboxes were still in use, the force said.
Officers also said the incidents could be linked to a third theft on 21 December, when a postbox was stolen from Thorpland Lane in Runcton Holme, near Downham Market.
That one featured the royal cypher ER, dating from the reign of Elizabeth II (1952-present).
Police want to hear from anyone who may have information about the thefts or the whereabouts of the stolen postboxes.
Royal Mail has been asked for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk