Eleanor Easey death: Parents say murder accused was doing his 'very best'
The parents of a man accused of murdering his three-month-old baby have told a jury of his joy at becoming a father.
Eleanor Easey died in hospital on December 20, 2019, after suffering a brain injury "incompatible with life".
Christopher Easey, 31, of Terrington St Clement, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of her murder.
Eleanor's mother Carley Easey, 36, is also on trial charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
The court was previously told how post-mortem examinations on baby Eleanor revealed "older head and neurological injuries", 31 rib fractures and five sites of fracture on her limbs.
Giving evidence on Thursday, Mr Easey's mother Tina said he referred to Eleanor as "Daddy's little angel" and said he had wanted to become a father.
Describing the morning of Eleanor's birth, Mrs Easy said: "I was woken about 05:00 to 05:30 GMT with Chris banging on the door."
She told how her son showed her pictures of the baby and said Mr Easey told her: "I could not be happier mum."
Mr Easey's father Roger told the jury how his son was doing his "very best" for his daughter and how he "was very upset" at her subsequent death.
The trial continues.