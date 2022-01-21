University of East Anglia study to look at how memories change over time
- Published
Researchers are looking for 160 participants for a project to look at how memories change as people age.
The University of East Anglia team will be studying autobiographical memory in young and old people as well as looking at how genetics and brain anatomy can influence how people remember the past.
Participants will be monitored while carrying out tasks and will be interviewed about events in their life.
Dr Louis Renoult said MRI brain imaging would also take place.
"The project will involve a number of studies including looking at people's genetics and whether they carry the APOE gene which is associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease," he said.
The team said it was looking for participants aged between 18 and 35, or over 60, who are right-handed, English native speakers and who have no diagnosed psychiatric or neurological conditions.
Participants may be invited to participate in one or multiple studies as part of the broader project and will be compensated for their time.