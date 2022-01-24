The Queen at Sandringham: 'People will come hoping for a glimpse of her' By Mariam Issimdar and Laurence Cawley

Image source, Joe Giddens Image caption, Before the pandemic, the Queen had spent 32 Christmases in a row at Sandringham

The Queen has arrived at Sandringham a month after cancelling her traditional Christmas plans in Norfolk due to the rapid spread of Omicron. What does her arrival mean for those living in the area?

Before the pandemic, the Queen had spent 32 Christmases in a row at Sandringham.

But last month, amid rising Covid cases, she decided to remain at Windsor as a precaution.

It was the second year in a row the pandemic had led to the cancellation of the Queen's traditional Christmas plans at Sandringham.

It was also the 95-year-old monarch's first Christmas without the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of more than 73 years

Having arrived by helicopter on Sunday, Her Majesty is expected to spend a few weeks at her Norfolk home.

Despite it being a cold and grey day in January, there were hundreds of cars in the estate car park at Sandringham on Monday and the grounds of the estate were teeming with walkers, many of whom were out with their dogs.

'I hope she has a nice time and can relax'

Image caption, John Higginson, landlord at The Feathers Hotel in Dersingham

"It is good for her to come here because Prince Philip used to come here all the time," says John Higginson, landlord at The Feathers Hotel in Dersingham, which used to be part of the Sandringham Estate and was previously owned by Edward VII.

"There are fond memories here and she deserves it."

He says her absence this Christmas was strongly felt in the area.

"We do get people here deliberately, just on the off chance, to see the Queen. She's got a lot of followers and to be quite honest she is a tribute to us all in the area.

"I would hope that she has a nice time and can relax.

"From a business perspective, yes it would be nice to get more business, but I would prefer it if she can have a nice, quiet time where she can relax and have family come and see her."

'It is nice to see her back'

Image caption, Sue and Julian Stevens say they are glad the Queen is back at Sandringham because it is a place in which she feels comfortable

Sue Stevens, who lives in a village nearby, says: "I think it is quite nice and I am glad she's going to Wood Cottage because that's where all her memories are with Prince Philip, so it is nice that she's able to come out and about.

"She needs to enjoy the rest of her life.

"She likes Sandringham, it has so much history for her and is one of her favourite places along with Balmoral."

"I think it's great," says Mrs Stevens' husband Julian.

"We didn't expect her but it is nice to see her back. I believe she feels comfortable here."

'I hope she is well and enjoys this magnificent place'

Image caption, Stephen Barrett is on holiday in Norfolk from Yorkshire. He did not know the Queen was in residence until he read about it in his newspaper

Stephen Barrett is visiting the area from Yorkshire.

"This is actually our first visit," he says.

"I only realised the Queen was coming here today but obviously I am delighted and I hope she is well and enjoys this magnificent place, which we are about to discover for the first time.

"We wanted to come but after reading she was flying in, that made it a little bit more interesting."

Built in 1870 by King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, Sandringham House has been the private home for four generations of British monarchs

Set within the 243 hectare Royal Park, Sandringham is currently used as a retreat for the Queen and the Royal Family.

'Everybody is happy when they come here'

Image caption, Kathryn Adams (left) and Charlotte Stringer came to Sandringham from King's Lynn

Friends Kathryn Adams and Charlotte Stringer came to Sandringham from King's Lynn for a walk.

"I think it is great that she's here and managed to get here," says Ms Adams. "She loves to be here so I think it is great.

"It is the first time she will be here without Prince Philip. I really feel for her, it will be tough for her.

"It is a lovely family-friendly place and it is so relaxing and everybody is happy when they come here I think.

"It is a lovely place to come."

She says she expects visitor numbers to the estate to increase now people know the Queen in is in residence.

"It affects tourism if she doesn't come," says Ms Stringer. "People don't see it as her home if she doesn't come.

"I think people will come in the hope of catch a glimpse of her."

'They like to pay their respects'

Image caption, Paul Summers says he hopes the Queen's presence will bring more people out to see Sandringham

Paul Summers is visiting the area from West Lynn for a countryside walk.

"It is great to see her back," he says.

"I hope it will bring more people out. She missed out at Christmas and it is nice to see her back in the area.

"I think it makes a difference when she's here. For the locals, not that they expect her to be here, but when she is here I think they like to pay their respects and walk around the estate and things like that.

"It is good. I'm sure other family members will be with her as well at some point to keep her company."

'We are all for her being here'

Image caption, Gemima Rodriguez, who lives in a village next to Sandringham, says it makes a difference to the community when the Queen is here

"I think it is lovely," says Gemima Rodriguez lives in nearby Dersingham. "It is her home.

"Because we walk the dog at Sandringham we always walk past."

She says the Queen's absence at Christmas has made a difference to the community.

"People like to go up to the church and to Sandringham and see her - it is a tradition.

"There are always people outside the gates and that's a good thing around here for the pubs and the cafes.

"We are all for her being here."

