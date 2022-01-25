Downham Market: Two charged with murder after man dies
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder after a 39-year-old was found at a house with fatal injuries.
Paramedics and police attempted to save Matthew Rodwell, from Fincham, who had suffered serious injuries in Bulrush Close, Downham Market, just before 20:00 GMT on Sunday.
Wayne Peckham, 47, and Riley Peckham, 22, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham Market, face murder charges.
They are due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates on Wednesday.
Riley Peckham was also charged with escape from lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.
Norfolk Police said both men had been remanded in custody.
A Home Office post mortem examination found the preliminary cause of death as pending further investigation.
In a statement, Mr Rodwell's parents said: "We're devastated at the loss of our son.
"Words cannot describe how we're all feeling and all we ask is you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk