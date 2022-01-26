Norwich council sets out measures to tackle spiking
A series of measures to help combat drink and needle spiking has been passed by a city council.
The Norwich City Council response followed Norfolk Police recording 51 reports of spiking, largely targeting women, between October and November.
The measures include tighter admission requirements at venues, with customers asked to sign in on entrance, and improved staff training.
Labour councillor Beth Jones described them as a series of practical steps.
The cabinet member for safer, stronger neighbourhoods said: "We have seen the nationwide Girls Night In campaign gaining traction, with Norwich-based protests taking place on 26 October.
"Worryingly, in this same evening, five people were spiked by injection."
The motion was welcomed by Labour's Erin Fulton-McAlister, who said she had been a victim of drink spiking, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I was lucky that friends noticed I was acting strangely and got me home so nothing happened to me beyond that," she said.
"But it was a terrifying experience and it was only because of the vigilance of my friends that I was so lucky."
The motion said the council would continue to support organisations such as the SOS Bus and to work with partners to encourage late-night licence holders to get more closely involved in helping combat spikings.
